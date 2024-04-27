Rainbow World School, Bhawarna

The school commemorated Earth Day on the theme, ‘Planet vs Plastics’, with a series of engaging and impactful activities aimed at promoting environmental awareness and sustainability among students (Nursery to Class X), staff and wider community to reduce use of plastics by 60 percent by 2040. Students of Class X were accompanied by Principal Suzana David and Manager Ravi Jamwal in an awareness rally to visit a nearby water resource and clean it. By actively participating in tree planting, clean up drives, and awareness campaigns, the students demonstrated their dedication to protecting the planet for future generations. The day was filled with enthusiasm as participants came together to celebrate our planet and pledged to protect its precious resources.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 CRPF personnel killed in militant attack in Manipur’s Bishnupur
Militants attacked India Reserve Battalion camp at Naransein...
Arjuna awardee CRPF DIG Khajan Singh guilty of sexually harassing colleagues; faces removal
Khajan Singh, who is currently stationed in Mumbai, has yet ...
Firing outside Salman Khan's home: Lookout circular issued against younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
Anmol Bishnoi had claimed responsibility for the firing and ...
3 women contract HIV after getting ‘vampire facial’ at Mexico spa, finds US health body
In a case, tubes of blood were found on kitchen counter and ...
‘Government’s hypocrisy knows no bounds’: Congress slams Centre for seeking ‘modification’ in 2G case verdict
In its judgment delivered on February 2, 2012, the apex cour...