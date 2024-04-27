Rainbow World School, Bhawarna

The school commemorated Earth Day on the theme, ‘Planet vs Plastics’, with a series of engaging and impactful activities aimed at promoting environmental awareness and sustainability among students (Nursery to Class X), staff and wider community to reduce use of plastics by 60 percent by 2040. Students of Class X were accompanied by Principal Suzana David and Manager Ravi Jamwal in an awareness rally to visit a nearby water resource and clean it. By actively participating in tree planting, clean up drives, and awareness campaigns, the students demonstrated their dedication to protecting the planet for future generations. The day was filled with enthusiasm as participants came together to celebrate our planet and pledged to protect its precious resources.

