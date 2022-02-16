Rajasthan unlocks completely, schools from classes I to V open

Jaipur, Feb 16

After almost two years since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic and the third wave also subsiding, Rajasthan on Wednesday completely lifted all restrictions and totally unlocked the state.

As per the latest guidelines announced on February 14, schools for children studying in classes I to V have been opened, however, parent's consent is required for the offline classes. Children will not be called to the school against the will of the parents and the option of online class will continue.

The schools from classes VI to XII had opened earlier.

The new guidelines have come into effect from Wednesday. IANS