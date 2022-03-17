UP-Board exams

Ramp up preparation with free course for board candidates

200 hours of classes, alongwith additional study of guess paper of each subject, opportunity for the next five days

Ramp up preparation with free course for board candidates

Image: iStock

Tribune School Desk

New Delhi, March 17

Since the exam schedule for the UP-Board exams have been announced, students are now in their last leg of preparation. March 24 has been declared as the D-Day and pupils have the benefit of resolving their last-minute doubts.

In the next five days, on downloading the Safalta app, one can get a two-month course subscription completely free of cost. With over two hundred hours of live and video classes and complete online study material for exam preparation, one can top these exams.

Safalta brings to fore its refresher course for the UP-Board exams for Class X and XII that comes with a unique option of uploading their doubts and queries on the Safalta App and getting them answered within minutes. With education being entirely dependent on online mode, students can avoid the last minute hassle of calling their teachers.

Also, Safalta.com will provide two months of free UP Board’s education material to those who register themselves through the app from March 17 to 21. On registering for these courses, pupils will receive guidance from the best faculties.

Marathon of 'guess paper' of Board exam from March 21.

In addition to the free courses, Safalta.com has also arranged online marathon classes for guess paper and doubt question from March 2. Under this, online classes will be conducted from 3 pm to 9 pm for Class XII students and from 6 pm to 9.30 pm for Class X students. The experts of every subject will be present.

Highlights

  • 160 hours of video and 40 hours of live classes related to board exams

  • Over 200 PDF notes

  • Multiple Topic Tests and Guess Papers

  • live doubt sessions

  • Best Faculty of IITians and PhD

A 2020 report revealed that over 7.97 Lakh students had failed the Hindi exams in Class X and XII in UP Board exams and to address this issue, Safalta has launched its Hindi Champion courses in for the students of Class X and XII. While technology has further increased the gap between Hindi speaking and writing, thanks to the dependency of students and teachers on technology that is primarily in English, Safalta is committed to promote education in Hindi and reiterate that language should not be a barrier in education.

Along with life-time access to downloadable material, Safalta has also introduced a refresher course for Hindi. Apart from this, the platform successfully runs free tuition for Hindi exams that entails over 30 hours of free lectures. This programme has been an ongoing endeavour since February and is a part of the platform’s commitment to ensure that no child should be left behind.

Commenting on the existing initiatives of Safalta, Founder and CEO, Himanshu Gautam said, “This year over 51 lakh students have registered for the exams and to combat the anxiety and apprehension of giving online exams after almost two years, one needs to be mentally prepared. While we have taken care of every subject through our platform, our biggest focus is igniting a champion mindset for our students. While they can prepare themselves by our downloadable material of which they have a lifetime access, our prices have been kept to suit the sentiment of the students.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab Assembly Session LIVE Updates: CM Bhagwant Mann announces anti-corruption helpline

2
Delhi

SAD expels Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee chief Harmeet Singh Kalka

3
Haryana

Former tennis star Sharapova, Schumacher booked for fraud on Gurugram court order

4
Punjab profile

Bhagwant Mann: Now Punjab CM, former comedian gets down to serious business

5
Punjab

CM Mann chooses March 23 Matrydom Day for anti-corruption helpline launch

6
Nation

Necessary to strengthen Congress to fight BJP, inclusive leadership only way forward: G-23 leaders

7
Punjab Election

Rs 3 cr spent on Bhagwant Mann's 17-minute swearing-in ceremony at Khatkar Kalan

8
Punjab

Inderbir Singh Nijjer appointed Protem Speaker of Punjab Assembly

9
Punjab

SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal forgoes pension as ex-MLA

10
Punjab

AAP could nominate Harbhajan Singh as its Rajya Sabha candidate

Don't Miss

View All
Puppet show on Lord Krishna, Indian dance workshops to be among highlights of special Holi celebration in New York City
Diaspora

Puppet show on Lord Krishna, Indian dance workshops to be among highlights of special Holi celebration in New York City

As Bhagwant Mann assumes charge of the Chief Minister of Punjab, here’s a look at other actor-turned chief ministers
Lifestyle

As Bhagwant Mann assumes charge of the Chief Minister of Punjab, here's a look at other actor-turned chief ministers

United colours of ‘Basant’
Jalandhar

United colours of 'Basant' at Bhagwant Mann's swearing-in

Former tennis star Sharapova, Schumacher booked for fraud on Gurugram court order
Haryana

Former tennis star Sharapova, Schumacher booked for fraud on Gurugram court order

Khaps change tack: From rigid customs to quality education
Haryana

Haryana khaps change tack: From rigid customs to quality education

Expect challans through hi-tech CCTVs from March 25 in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Expect challans through hi-tech CCTVs from March 25 in Chandigarh

Youngest legislator of Punjab looks to raise voice for downtrodden
Punjab FACES OF CHANGE

Narinder Kaur Bharaj: Youngest legislator of Punjab looks to raise voice for downtrodden

‘Women in sexy clothes useless?’ Neena Gupta has a thing to say for all the trolls
Entertainment

‘Women in sexy clothes useless?’ Neena Gupta has a thing to say for all the trolls

Top Stories

New MLAs take oath as first session of 16th Punjab Vidhan Sabha begins

Punjab Assembly Session LIVE Updates: CM Bhagwant Mann announces anti-corruption helpline

New MLAs take oath; Bhagwant Mann administered oath first of...

A big pro-people decision in Punjab to be taken today, tweets Bhagwant Mann

CM Mann chooses March 23 Matrydom Day for anti-corruption helpline launch

This is the first major announcement made by Mann after he t...

Navjot Sidhu breaks silence, reminds Bhagwant Mann to eradicate mafia raj in Punjab

Navjot Sidhu breaks silence, reminds Bhagwant Mann to eradicate mafia raj in Punjab

Sidhu hopes Mann brings back Punjab on revival path with pro...

Hooda meets Rahul, then meets Azad, parleys begin on boosting Congress

Bhupinder Hooda meets Rahul Gandhi, then meets Ghulam Nabi Azad; parleys begin on boosting Congress

No one talked of leaving the Congress: G-23 sources; demand ...

SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal foregoes his pension as MLA

SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal forgoes pension as ex-MLA

Puts out a tweet to this effect

Cities

View All

Amritsar MC meeting unlikely on March 21

Amritsar MC meeting unlikely on March 21

AAP MLAs set to walk on tightrope

Raid by AAP MLA: Amritsar teachers, school heads say ‘not in a state of panic’

The winds of change: Pics of Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh start adorning govt offices' walls

Punjabi literary gem Dev Dard passes away

Former CPS Sarup Singla quits SAD

Former CPS Sarup Singla quits SAD

Experts: Off-season management of pest-infested crop must

Halted due to Covid, Shatabdi yet to resume service from Bathinda

More Bathinda, Mansa voters opted for NOTA

Bathinda thermal plant employees ‘punish’ SAD, Congress over closure

Tile-laden truck veers off road in Zirakpur, leaves 3 dead

Tile-laden truck veers off road in Zirakpur, leaves 3 dead

Tepid response to Covid vaccine for 12+ in Chandigarh

Four test positive for Covid in Chandigarh

‘Let mentally ill use Indira Holiday Home, at least for now’

Chandigarh: CAT to take call on extending retirement age of GMCH doctors

Harmeet Singh Kalka announces separate party

Harmeet Singh Kalka announces separate party

Sexual assault accused held after encounter with police in Delhi

Technical glitch delays services on 3 Delhi Metro lines

Jamia professor held in Rs 1-lakh bribery case

Swearing-in ceremony : All routes to Khatkar Kalan were busy!

Swearing-in ceremony: All routes to Khatkar Kalan were busy!

United colours of 'Basant' at Bhagwant Mann's swearing-in

22-yr-old reunited with family after 7 years, thanks to CM Bhagwant Mann's swearing-in

Jalandhar West: Improving education, healthcare on my agenda, says Sheetal Angural

Jalandhar MC staff allege misbehaviour by brother of AAP legislator

Vaccination of 12-14 age group begins, 73 jabbed

Vaccination of 12-14 age group begins, 73 jabbed in Ludhiana

AAP's Rajinder Pal Kaur defeats 16 candidates in LIP stronghold Ludhiana South seat

One dead, two test positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Healthcare staff urges Punjab CM to fill vacancies, provide infra in hospitals

Illegal buildings: State-level technical panel to fix accountability of Ludhiana MC officials for lapses

Patiala district sees low turnout on Day 1

Children Covid vaccination drive: Patiala district sees low turnout on Day 1

Patiala civic body razes 'temple site'