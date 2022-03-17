Ramp up preparation with free course for board candidates

Tribune School Desk

New Delhi, March 17

Since the exam schedule for the UP-Board exams have been announced, students are now in their last leg of preparation. March 24 has been declared as the D-Day and pupils have the benefit of resolving their last-minute doubts.

In the next five days, on downloading the Safalta app, one can get a two-month course subscription completely free of cost. With over two hundred hours of live and video classes and complete online study material for exam preparation, one can top these exams.

Safalta brings to fore its refresher course for the UP-Board exams for Class X and XII that comes with a unique option of uploading their doubts and queries on the Safalta App and getting them answered within minutes. With education being entirely dependent on online mode, students can avoid the last minute hassle of calling their teachers.

Also, Safalta.com will provide two months of free UP Board’s education material to those who register themselves through the app from March 17 to 21. On registering for these courses, pupils will receive guidance from the best faculties.

Marathon of 'guess paper' of Board exam from March 21.

In addition to the free courses, Safalta.com has also arranged online marathon classes for guess paper and doubt question from March 2. Under this, online classes will be conducted from 3 pm to 9 pm for Class XII students and from 6 pm to 9.30 pm for Class X students. The experts of every subject will be present.

Highlights 160 hours of video and 40 hours of live classes related to board exams

Over 200 PDF notes

Multiple Topic Tests and Guess Papers

live doubt sessions

Best Faculty of IITians and PhD A 2020 report revealed that over 7.97 Lakh students had failed the Hindi exams in Class X and XII in UP Board exams and to address this issue, Safalta has launched its Hindi Champion courses in for the students of Class X and XII. While technology has further increased the gap between Hindi speaking and writing, thanks to the dependency of students and teachers on technology that is primarily in English, Safalta is committed to promote education in Hindi and reiterate that language should not be a barrier in education.

Along with life-time access to downloadable material, Safalta has also introduced a refresher course for Hindi. Apart from this, the platform successfully runs free tuition for Hindi exams that entails over 30 hours of free lectures. This programme has been an ongoing endeavour since February and is a part of the platform’s commitment to ensure that no child should be left behind.