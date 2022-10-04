Ranvijay in Battle of brains semis

Singh Ranvijay student of Class III of Rainbow Montessori School, Habri (Kaithal), has qualified for the semi finals of the 'Battle of brains' programme sponsered by Doordarshan. Only two students have been selected for this from Haryana.
