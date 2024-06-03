Reservation

The system that locked us in here,
the system that threw out the keys.
All we got is the cell
Where our lives would be similar to hell.
A system making fool of people in the name of equality
But, behind the face masks there is inequality.
A system killing our inner potential
And decreasing the capacity of our nation to be differential.
For your equality it is a good criteria
But, for us high castes it’s like a dreadful bacteria.
Purva Rana, Class IX, Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Sidhpur
