Reservation

The system that locked us in here,

the system that threw out the keys.

All we got is the cell

Where our lives would be similar to hell.

A system making fool of people in the name of equality

But, behind the face masks there is inequality.

A system killing our inner potential

And decreasing the capacity of our nation to be differential.

For your equality it is a good criteria

But, for us high castes it’s like a dreadful bacteria.

Purva Rana, Class IX, Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Sidhpur