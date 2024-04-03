Revel Dale Public School, Rangarh, Attari

Four orientation sessions for parents were conducted at the school. In these sessions, the school Principal laid emphasis on the need of having a proper time table for students at home also. All the parents were guided to make sure that they assess the child’s work and appreciate him every day for the work done at the school. The need of providing a learning point to each student was also discussed with parents. Parents were further guided to have a compulsory family reading time at home. The importance of giving high goal to the students was also discussed with the students. Once the students start grooming themselves for a high goal they will stop thinking of going abroad and thus they will save themselves from exploitation that the Punjabi youngsters are facing in other countries. A number of questions were raised to parents to make these orientation sessions interactive. All parents remained fully engaged and involved while listening to Rajiv Arora.
