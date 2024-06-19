Rhyme Time: Alone in the crowd

Ever seen a forest,
A place where nature rests.
I am a small part of it,
Surrounded by people literally.
I am in the darkness,
In the shadows of loneliness.
Here I grow in a crowd,
But still, I am alone.
The trees around me are in light,
With them, I am not even in sight.
Well, yes, that’s my plight.
I am not alone, but lonely,
I have my shadow beside me only.
That tall trees overcast me,
Increasing the insecurity in me.
I am scared if I will ever grow,
Cause I have no one to help me reach the path shown.
I want to shout, but can’t,
So, I kept quite.
Stay in a crowd all alone.
Gurnoor Kaur, Class XI, Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School
