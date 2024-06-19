Rhyme Time: Alone in the crowd

Ever seen a forest,

A place where nature rests.

I am a small part of it,

Surrounded by people literally.

I am in the darkness,

In the shadows of loneliness.

Here I grow in a crowd,

But still, I am alone.

The trees around me are in light,

With them, I am not even in sight.

Well, yes, that’s my plight.

I am not alone, but lonely,

I have my shadow beside me only.

That tall trees overcast me,

Increasing the insecurity in me.

I am scared if I will ever grow,

Cause I have no one to help me reach the path shown.

I want to shout, but can’t,

So, I kept quite.

Stay in a crowd all alone.

Gurnoor Kaur, Class XI, Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School