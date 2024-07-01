Rhyme Time: Better than humans

They are better than humans.
My mirror doesn’t point out and
laugh at all my imperfections and flaws.
My pillow doesn’t mind even if
it gets drenched in my tears.
My teddy bear doesn’t judge me
for still being a child at heart.
My diary never complains of having to
listen to my random yapping.
The rain doesn’t judge me for crying.
Instead, it cries with me.
It doesn’t laugh at me for being weak.
Instead, it empathises with me.
My bed doesn’t mind if I lay in
its embrace all day long.
Instead, it gives me all the
comfort and warmth I want.
It doesn’t judge me or
laugh at me for being lazy.
It just silently holds me in its embrace
with love and care.
When my mind feels hazy.
They are better than humans.
Anaya Kanwar, Class X, Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Sidhpur
