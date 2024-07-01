Rhyme Time: Better than humans

They are better than humans.

My mirror doesn’t point out and

laugh at all my imperfections and flaws.

My pillow doesn’t mind even if

it gets drenched in my tears.

My teddy bear doesn’t judge me

for still being a child at heart.

My diary never complains of having to

listen to my random yapping.

The rain doesn’t judge me for crying.

Instead, it cries with me.

It doesn’t laugh at me for being weak.

Instead, it empathises with me.

My bed doesn’t mind if I lay in

its embrace all day long.

Instead, it gives me all the

comfort and warmth I want.

It doesn’t judge me or

laugh at me for being lazy.

It just silently holds me in its embrace

with love and care.

When my mind feels hazy.

They are better than humans.

Anaya Kanwar, Class X, Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Sidhpur