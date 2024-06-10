Rhyme time: College life is full of joy!

College life is full of joy!

So thinks every modern boy

He loves standing near the gate

And goes to classroom always late

Pass marks for him are difficult to get,

But about success, he is ready to bet.

He comes to college to get pleasure

And enjoy his time in full measure

In enjoyment of college life, he is fast,

But seeing the result he weeps at last

He had a heart of gold for his motherland,

Full of love and strong emotion

He fought like a hero to his end

And had a heroic blood in his veins

Which led him to fight heroically,

When the deck was on fire

He led his men to abandon,

At last came his turn,

Just then the vessel exploded

And he breathed his last,

Performing his sacred duty to his motherland

Which was rewarded by death,

His bravery could not be rewarded,

By all riches in the world

And could not be compensated by the rare Kohinoor,

No men born

So great as him

Pray o world! who will not,

Like to be a man like him forever

Avni & Ridhima, MCM DAV School, Baghni