Rhyme time: College life is full of joy!

College life is full of joy!
So thinks every modern boy
He loves standing near the gate
And goes to classroom always late
Pass marks for him are difficult to get,
But about success, he is ready to bet.
He comes to college to get pleasure
And enjoy his time in full measure
In enjoyment of college life, he is fast,
But seeing the result he weeps at last
He had a heart of gold for his motherland,
Full of love and strong emotion
He fought like a hero to his end
And had a heroic blood in his veins
Which led him to fight heroically,
When the deck was on fire
He led his men to abandon,
At last came his turn,
Just then the vessel exploded
And he breathed his last,
Performing his sacred duty to his motherland
Which was rewarded by death,
His bravery could not be rewarded,
By all riches in the world
And could not be compensated by the rare Kohinoor,
No men born
So great as him
Pray o world! who will not,
Like to be a man like him forever
Avni & Ridhima, MCM DAV School, Baghni
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Combing operation launched to track down terrorists following attack on bus in J-K; NIA team arrives, to coordinate with local police
L-G announces Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia each for families of vict...
PM Modi assumes office; signs first file about release of PM Kisan Nidhi funds
Says his government is fully committed to 'kisan kalyan'
Sensex breaches 77,000-mark for first time; Nifty hits new record high level in early trade
Optimism in the markets is due to various factors
4 arrested for Indian-origin man’s killing in Canada
Yuvraj Goyal was found dead by the police when they were res...
Number of women ministers in Modi government comes down from 10 to 7
Among the 7 ministers sworn in on Sunday are Nirmala Sithara...