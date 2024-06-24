Rhyme Time: Corruption in school halls

In school halls where the grades decide,
Corruption’s veil we cannot hide.
Bright minds are dimmed by unjust gain,
Potential lost, it brings us pain.
Top scores are keys to roles of pride,
While talent’s worth is cast aside.
Fair chances fade in this domain,
Potential lost, it brings us pain.
Deserving souls with lower grades,
Denied their chance, their light now fades.
Injustice rules, a sad refrain,
Potential lost, it brings us pain.
Elections taint with biased ways,
True merit cast in shadowed haze.
Integrity begins to wane,
Potential lost, it brings us pain.
A call for change in every heart,
To judge all skills, not just the smart.
Let fairness rule, let justice reign,
No potential lost, to bring us pain.
Devrath Raj Rana, Class XII, Sacred Heart Sr Sec School, Sidhpur
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
People need substance, not tantrums, drama, slogans, PM tells Opposition, says government wants to take all along
Flags June 25, the 50th year of Emergency, to counter the op...
‘Won’t assist pro-tem Speaker’: Opposition after President administers oath to Mahtab
The opposition INDIA bloc decides to boycott the panel appoi...
What about 10 years of undeclared emergency, Mallikarjaun Kharge reminds PM
Says even after the moral defeat of the PM, arrogance remain...
NEET case: CBI team reaches Economic Offences Unit office in Patna
The EOU, which had been investigating the matter until the C...
Newly married couple shot dead in Haryana’s Hansi
Sources say the woman’s family was against their relationshi...