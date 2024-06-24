Rhyme Time: Corruption in school halls

In school halls where the grades decide,

Corruption’s veil we cannot hide.

Bright minds are dimmed by unjust gain,

Potential lost, it brings us pain.

Top scores are keys to roles of pride,

While talent’s worth is cast aside.

Fair chances fade in this domain,

Potential lost, it brings us pain.

Deserving souls with lower grades,

Denied their chance, their light now fades.

Injustice rules, a sad refrain,

Potential lost, it brings us pain.

Elections taint with biased ways,

True merit cast in shadowed haze.

Integrity begins to wane,

Potential lost, it brings us pain.

A call for change in every heart,

To judge all skills, not just the smart.

Let fairness rule, let justice reign,

No potential lost, to bring us pain.

Devrath Raj Rana, Class XII, Sacred Heart Sr Sec School, Sidhpur