Rhyme time: ‘Evil stepmother’

Life is a stepmother,
Which gives you what she wants,
She will give you what you never want,
So try to live happily in every moment.
Life is a stepmother,
She’ll put lots of hurdles in your way,
But never leave yourself there,
Have faith in yourself,
This situation will end one day.
Life is a stepmother,
So never think,
You will get happiness in your way always,
So try to smile,
In every moment.
Life is a stepmother,
Think it is a storm,
It will end once,
Have faith in yourself,
One day you will succeed.
Life is a stepmother,
Never leave hope,
Never give up on yourself,
In harsh condition.
Life is a stepmother,
It will never hold your hand,
You have to learn,
How to stand alone.
Life is a stepmother,
Have faith in God,
It will definitely end,
And give you,
Which you have never imagined.
Archisha Kanwar, Class VIII, Delhi Public School, Kangra
