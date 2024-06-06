Rhyme time: ‘Evil stepmother’

Life is a stepmother,

Which gives you what she wants,

She will give you what you never want,

So try to live happily in every moment.

Life is a stepmother,

She’ll put lots of hurdles in your way,

But never leave yourself there,

Have faith in yourself,

This situation will end one day.

Life is a stepmother,

So never think,

You will get happiness in your way always,

So try to smile,

In every moment.

Life is a stepmother,

Think it is a storm,

It will end once,

Have faith in yourself,

One day you will succeed.

Life is a stepmother,

Never leave hope,

Never give up on yourself,

In harsh condition.

Life is a stepmother,

It will never hold your hand,

You have to learn,

How to stand alone.

Life is a stepmother,

Have faith in God,

It will definitely end,

And give you,

Which you have never imagined.

Archisha Kanwar, Class VIII, Delhi Public School, Kangra