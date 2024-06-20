Rhyme Time: Hope springs with rain

Flames dance on parched earth,

whispering woes in the scorching breeze.

Forests weep in silent agony,

their verdant dreams turned to ash with ease.

Rivers retreat, shy from the sun’s cruel gaze,

their lifeblood thinning in the heat’s embrace.

Shadows of drought haunt the fertile plains,

turning vibrant greens to desolate grays.

Villages gaze at a relentless sky,

their fields and hopes withering dry.

Children’s laughter fades with the streams,

replaced by prayers and broken dreams.

Yet in the heart of India, resilience grows,

a spirit unbroken by nature’s harsh throes.

Monsoon whispers promise in the air,

a gentle vow to end the despair.

As the first raindrops kiss the scorched land,

hope blossoms where fire once fanned.

Emerald shoots push through the soot,

renewing dreams beneath tender foot.

Together we rise, with nature hand in hand,

reclaiming the beauty of our cherished land.

In every drop, a story of rebirth,

painting a future of hope and mirth.

Aditya Rana, Class XII, Rose Public School, Suliali