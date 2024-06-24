Rhyme Time: Humans

How can we call ourselves ‘humans’?

When we ourselves are the real villains.

We have eyes but we refuse to see the pain of those in agony.

We have ears but we refuse to hear the cries of those in need.

We have mouths but we refuse to speak for those

who can’t speak for themselves.

How can we call ourselves ‘humans’?

We have erased every bit of humanity within us.

We are worse than venomous snakes,

if we can’t empathise with those in pain.

We are like unemotional rocks

if we can’t stoop down to help those in anguish.

How can we call ourselves ‘humans’?

When all human attributes in us have vanished.

Our hearts are filled with selfishness, jealousy and greed.

We very easily ignore the cries of those in need.

How can we call ourselves ‘humans’?

When there is nothing human about us anymore.

Anaya Kanwar, Class X, Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Sidhpur