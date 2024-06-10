Rhyme time: Kintsugi

Oh, I’ll be okay soon and this phase of my life will end soon,
But no one knows when this soon will come.
I’m feeling so stifled here that my heart has just faltered,
My heart is aching because it need some sympathy; some peace.
Feels like there’s a war going on in my heart,
And it’s dying due to hunger and starvation,
Starved of love;
Starved of peace.
Hope this war ends soon,
But no one actually knows when this soon will come.
I can’t handle this suffering anymore,
All I need is some love in deep heart’s core.
I want to escape from this ‘suffering phase’ of my life,
And wanna go to the ‘satisfactory phase’ of my life.
Somewhere deep down, I want to end this murk in my life,
But at the same time I wanna sit under starry spheres and stare at the night sky.
I really don’t know what’s going on in my life.
It’s kind of a mess; or maybe a bliss.
Oh! I hope this suffering phase of my life ends soon,
But no one knows when this soon will come.
I just want to escape and run away from this world;
Oh ! This heartless world.
All I want to do is sit alone and listen to my heart,
Hey, what type of noise it’s making?
Are they shattered pieces of my heart, clashing with each other? Or is it crying?
I don’t know what do now!
Hoping that everything will be fine soon,
But no one actually knows when this soon will come.
Amishi Pathania, Class XI, MCM DAV Public School, Baghini
