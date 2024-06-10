Rhyme time: Mirror mirror

Mirror mirror on the wall
Tell me if I’ve got it all?
Tell me if I’m good enough?
Even though the times
are getting tough.
Tell me
Mirror mirror on the wall.
Tell me if I’ll make it out alive?
Tell me if one day the world will be mine?
Even though fragile is my mind.
Tell me.
Mirror mirror on the wall.
Tell me if I’m perfect enough?
Tell me if I’ll get through it all?
Even though I can barely crawl.
Tell me.
Mirror mirror on the wall.
Tell me if I’m beautiful and kind?
Tell me if I’ll ever shine?
Even though I’m not quite refined.
Please tell me.
Mirror mirror on the wall.
Tell me if I can win it all?
Anaya Kanwar, Class X, Sacred Heart Senior Sec School Sidhpur, Dharamsala
