Rhyme Time: Puppet of the blind race

Once I was a puppet,
Trying to be the best,
Running in a blind race without rest.
Without knowing it’s end,
I ran all my might,
Trying to be at height.
But now I am tired,
Could not run any further,
Sick of trying to be the best,
Now I need rest.
Once I was a puppet,
Trying to be nice,
To anyone a nigh,
I ran the race blind to be nice,
But now I am tired of pretending,
Wanted to find the ending.
I broke all the strings,
And tried to fly solo,
But that was not easy to follow.
I fell down, my hopes broke,
But just then saw a hand,
The helping hand of parental love,
Taught me to love myself.
Now I am just my original self.
I left a race behind me,
Now, no more blind race to follow,
I now learnt how to fly solo.
I was perfect of expectations,
Supposed to smile in any situation.
Well, I was surrounded by people all fake,
Wanted to fly but saw my hope break,
Found myself on the ground,
No one to help around.
Just then remembered something precious,
Said my friends, family and well-wishers,
Be strong yourself, life is not a fairy tale, but unfold in chapters.
No prince, to save a princess in a tower
Or warrior with the sword and shield will ever come.
Be your own saviour,
It will only be you to fight for your future with your family by your side.
Gurnoor Kaur Chhina, Class XI, Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Sidhpur
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF plane carrying bodies of 45 Indians killed in Kuwait fire lands in Kochi
One from Punjab and one from Haryana among dead
Looking forward to engaging in productive discussions with world leaders at G7 Summit: PM Modi
The Prime Minister's comments come as he arrives in Apulia, ...
Arvind Kejriwal’s bail plea to be heard on June 19
Additional Sessions Judge Mukesh Kumar adjourns the matter a...
15 killed in 3 road accidents in Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand
6 die in road accident in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh
Denied permission to visit Kuwait for fire relief efforts, alleges Kerala Health Minister Veena George
The purpose of the visit was to coordinate relief efforts fo...