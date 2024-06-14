Rhyme Time: Puppet of the blind race

Once I was a puppet,

Trying to be the best,

Running in a blind race without rest.

Without knowing it’s end,

I ran all my might,

Trying to be at height.

But now I am tired,

Could not run any further,

Sick of trying to be the best,

Now I need rest.

Once I was a puppet,

Trying to be nice,

To anyone a nigh,

I ran the race blind to be nice,

But now I am tired of pretending,

Wanted to find the ending.

I broke all the strings,

And tried to fly solo,

But that was not easy to follow.

I fell down, my hopes broke,

But just then saw a hand,

The helping hand of parental love,

Taught me to love myself.

Now I am just my original self.

I left a race behind me,

Now, no more blind race to follow,

I now learnt how to fly solo.

I was perfect of expectations,

Supposed to smile in any situation.

Well, I was surrounded by people all fake,

Wanted to fly but saw my hope break,

Found myself on the ground,

No one to help around.

Just then remembered something precious,

Said my friends, family and well-wishers,

Be strong yourself, life is not a fairy tale, but unfold in chapters.

No prince, to save a princess in a tower

Or warrior with the sword and shield will ever come.

Be your own saviour,

It will only be you to fight for your future with your family by your side.

Gurnoor Kaur Chhina, Class XI, Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Sidhpur