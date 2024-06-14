Rhyme Time: School life

Sitting on these wooden benches

Surrounded by my friends

I think of the day when we were all ten

Wasn’t it peaceful to just roam?

Running in circles all day and then going home!

Everything then was just so lucid!

Addition and multiplication in us was being rooted!

BODMAS for us was a stress

We used to say we were depressed.

Laughing unnecessarily in the class

We didn’t realise

In the light of those teachers

We were shaping our lives.

Now we sit in these classes as ‘seniors’

Wondering back to the days we were called ‘juniors’.

We’ve been given the tag of seniors

Now we aren’t anymore those moody juniors.

“What’s your aim?” everybody asks!

“Not sure” we say with confidence lost.

All we want to be is juniors again

Unaware of all these strains.

We used to hate school!

But, now we love this prison

It’s amazing how this journey has been ridden.

Just a few days and we’ll be freed

Just like a tree sheds its leaves

Wandering in the air longing for our dear tree.

Deepshikha, Class X, Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Sidhpur