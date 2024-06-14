Rhyme Time: School life

Sitting on these wooden benches
Surrounded by my friends
I think of the day when we were all ten
Wasn’t it peaceful to just roam?
Running in circles all day and then going home!
Everything then was just so lucid!
Addition and multiplication in us was being rooted!
BODMAS for us was a stress
We used to say we were depressed.
Laughing unnecessarily in the class
We didn’t realise
In the light of those teachers
We were shaping our lives.
Now we sit in these classes as ‘seniors’
Wondering back to the days we were called ‘juniors’.
We’ve been given the tag of seniors
Now we aren’t anymore those moody juniors.
“What’s your aim?” everybody asks!
“Not sure” we say with confidence lost.
All we want to be is juniors again
Unaware of all these strains.
We used to hate school!
But, now we love this prison
It’s amazing how this journey has been ridden.
Just a few days and we’ll be freed
Just like a tree sheds its leaves
Wandering in the air longing for our dear tree.
Deepshikha, Class X, Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Sidhpur
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF plane carrying bodies of 45 Indians killed in Kuwait fire lands in Kochi
One from Punjab and one from Haryana among dead
Looking forward to engaging in productive discussions with world leaders at G7 Summit: PM Modi
The Prime Minister's comments come as he arrives in Apulia, ...
Arvind Kejriwal’s bail plea to be heard on June 19
Additional Sessions Judge Mukesh Kumar adjourns the matter a...
15 killed in 3 road accidents in Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand
6 die in road accident in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh
Denied permission to visit Kuwait for fire relief efforts, alleges Kerala Health Minister Veena George
The purpose of the visit was to coordinate relief efforts fo...