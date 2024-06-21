Rhyme Time: Smile

Smile that the days have gone
Laugh that you enjoyed them on
Remember the beauty
Still capturing behind
Waiting for something to be right
Stay where you are
Hoping to get better
Try to choose right path
Knowing that it will get harder
Can’t cry for the sad times
Just say God bless us at,
the right time.
Aslesha Mankotia, Class X, Sacred Heart School, Sidhpur
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In big setback for Arvind Kejriwal, trial court bail order not to be given effect till High Court hears ED's petition against release
ED moves Delhi High Court challenging bail granted to Arvind...
Punjab man dies tragically in Italy; employer dumps him on road after his arm gets severed by heavy farm machinery
PM Meloni calls Singh's death an ‘inhuman act’ and a ‘barbar...
Delhi water crisis: Atishi to begin indefinite hunger strike at noon
Water demand has increased as the National Capital is facing...