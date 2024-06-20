Rhyme Time: Sojourn

Life is a journey that winds around,
With paths both bright and shadow bound.
Some are enlightened, filled with cheer,
Others are dark, where shadows leer.
Many get lost in the gloomy night,
Blaming a world that’s fierce in fight.
They say it’s cruel, it eats you up,
Yet I believe there’s kindness enough.
Life takes us through its twists and turns,
Leaving us lonely, as our heart yearns.
We forget that man needs man to grow up,
Together, we lift and build each other up.
Though selfishness may taint the world,
Goodness keeps our hope unfurled.
So, believe in yourself and in each other,
Watch the dark paths light up, my brother.
With unity and faith in hand,
We transform the shadows, take a stand.
The power of belief, strong and bright,
Reminds us that man needs man to grow up.
Kshitijj, DPS, Kangra
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead, over 60 hospitalised after consuming illicit liquor in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi
The officials have expressed concern that the death toll may...
India reports 110 deaths, 40,000 heatstroke cases this summer
The weather office has forecast above normal temperatures fo...
Punjab’s drugs crackdown on ‘point of sale’; know how police are getting peddlers' neck through meticulous data analysis
Conducts massive raids across top 10 drugs hotspots of each ...
Punjab, Delhi get brief respite from heatwave as light rains lash parts of region
Monsoon is expected to hit Delhi-NCR around June 30
Won’t let China sway Dalai Lama’s successor choice: US lawmakers
Meet spiritual leader in Dharamsala, reiterate support for f...