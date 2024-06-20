Rhyme Time: Sojourn

Life is a journey that winds around,

With paths both bright and shadow bound.

Some are enlightened, filled with cheer,

Others are dark, where shadows leer.

Many get lost in the gloomy night,

Blaming a world that’s fierce in fight.

They say it’s cruel, it eats you up,

Yet I believe there’s kindness enough.

Life takes us through its twists and turns,

Leaving us lonely, as our heart yearns.

We forget that man needs man to grow up,

Together, we lift and build each other up.

Though selfishness may taint the world,

Goodness keeps our hope unfurled.

So, believe in yourself and in each other,

Watch the dark paths light up, my brother.

With unity and faith in hand,

We transform the shadows, take a stand.

The power of belief, strong and bright,

Reminds us that man needs man to grow up.

Kshitijj, DPS, Kangra