Rhyme Time: Sun

Sun is the brightening light,
of the moon and night.
Sun is the energy source,
which helps us do our course.
Sun sometimes gives us scorching heat,
But that’s okay as because of Sun we can all eat.
Sun is a shining star
Very away far.
Sun sometimes makes us faint,
but it does not prevent us to meet our saint.
Sun sometimes hide behind the clouds,
Sun is not there when the nights are loud.
Sun is a shining star,
Very away far.
Sun will never come to an end,
where we can’t send.
Sun is the brightening light of the moon and night.
Adwita Rana, Class X, Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Sidhpur
