Rhyme Time: Teacher

Correcting my mistakes,
Never judging my silliness,
Always correcting me no matter what,
Being a motivator and also an inspiration,
Always helping me,
No matter what the problem is,
Never keeping any grudges,
Never being selfish,
Showing me the way to live,
Teaching me all she knows,
Sometimes stern, sometimes strict,
The person I call my second mother,
She is my teacher.
Parul, Class VIII, St Mary’s School, Chandigarh
Hear me out!
I’m a girl!
Put me in a cage called ‘restrictions’,
Bound me in fetters called ‘permissions’.
I don’t have a heart,
Hurt me as much as you can,
You’ll find me always smiling,
Bearing the dreadful pain.
Be cruel to me I’ll be bold,
Be affectionate and I’ll show the love,
Which you won’t be able to hold.
I’m a girl!
It’s my fault to let you think I’m delicate,
But now, the thought that I’m strong,
In your mind should penetrate.
They say ‘good girls don’t fight’,
But the truth is, ‘good girls are those who fight’.
Fight for dreams, fight for your aim,
Fight to fly fearlessly in the complicated life’s game.
Aashvi Gupta, Class XI, DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Alampur
What are we!
Man asked God, “What are we my lord?
Puppets in a soulless play
Strung by your threads
Never to be undone?”
Do we really have a will of our own
Or is it all predestined
Written in the leaflets
Of a great banyan tree
Its roots tangled, twigs intertwined
And under its shade you dwell
Watch as with every new flower
Another story unfolds
And with every new story
Another flower withers
And with every fallen flower
That lands on thy head
Mulch it right back into the soil, you do
Say, “The bark, the root, the leaf,
Pray tell, dear soul where you wish to stay
To the soul it sounds all the same
Confess oh father of the banyan tree
What lies beyond your play
Bliss, heaven, most fortunate times
Or the fate of rot, disease and decay
God said to man, “My dear creation,
Why, oh why, shall you wish to see beyond
When all that you claim to have seen
Is embedded in all that you ignore
Saba Singh, Class X, Vivek High School, Chandigarh
Sunflower!
Ah! sunflower, weary of time,
Who counts the steps of the sun,
Seeking after that sweet golden clime,
Where the traveller’s journey is done;
Where the youth pined away with desire,
And the pale virgin shrouded in snow,
Arise from their graves and aspire;
Where my sunflower wishes to go.
Simple Pandey, Class XII, KV No 2, Pathankot
Escape
You stood there laughing, and I couldn’t hide my pain away.
I sat there wondering if you ever think about me the same,
And you still sat there laughing;
who knows, maybe hiding your pain too.
In a sea of emotions, our hearts danced a complex sway
Unspoken words, silent tears, entwined in an intricate game.
Two souls, both longing for solace,
Yet in laughter they found their escape.
Simar Kaur Dhaliwal, Delhi Public School, Jalandhar, Class VII
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Canada shared evidence of 'credible allegations' on Nijjar's killing with India many weeks ago, says Justin Trudeau
Says wants it to commit constructively to establish facts
US ‘deeply concerned’ about allegations raised by Canadian PM Trudeau against India: Blinken
Says the US has engaged directly with the Indian government ...
Both countries stand to lose from India-Canada dispute, says expert
Canada’s trade and ability to be a part of Indo-Pacific and ...
Patron to most proscribed terrorist entities must take credible action against 26/11 perpetrators: India tells Pakistan at UN
Pakistan needs to take three-fold action for there to be pea...
Films like 'Singham' send out dangerous message: Bombay High Court judge
When the public thinks the courts are not doing their job, i...