Rhyme Time: Teacher

Correcting my mistakes,

Never judging my silliness,

Always correcting me no matter what,

Being a motivator and also an inspiration,

Always helping me,

No matter what the problem is,

Never keeping any grudges,

Never being selfish,

Showing me the way to live,

Teaching me all she knows,

Sometimes stern, sometimes strict,

The person I call my second mother,

She is my teacher.

Parul, Class VIII, St Mary’s School, Chandigarh

Hear me out!

I’m a girl!

Put me in a cage called ‘restrictions’,

Bound me in fetters called ‘permissions’.

I don’t have a heart,

Hurt me as much as you can,

You’ll find me always smiling,

Bearing the dreadful pain.

Be cruel to me I’ll be bold,

Be affectionate and I’ll show the love,

Which you won’t be able to hold.

I’m a girl!

It’s my fault to let you think I’m delicate,

But now, the thought that I’m strong,

In your mind should penetrate.

They say ‘good girls don’t fight’,

But the truth is, ‘good girls are those who fight’.

Fight for dreams, fight for your aim,

Fight to fly fearlessly in the complicated life’s game.

Aashvi Gupta, Class XI, DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Alampur

What are we!

Man asked God, “What are we my lord?

Puppets in a soulless play

Strung by your threads

Never to be undone?”

Do we really have a will of our own

Or is it all predestined

Written in the leaflets

Of a great banyan tree

Its roots tangled, twigs intertwined

And under its shade you dwell

Watch as with every new flower

Another story unfolds

And with every new story

Another flower withers

And with every fallen flower

That lands on thy head

Mulch it right back into the soil, you do

Say, “The bark, the root, the leaf,

Pray tell, dear soul where you wish to stay

To the soul it sounds all the same

Confess oh father of the banyan tree

What lies beyond your play

Bliss, heaven, most fortunate times

Or the fate of rot, disease and decay

God said to man, “My dear creation,

Why, oh why, shall you wish to see beyond

When all that you claim to have seen

Is embedded in all that you ignore

Saba Singh, Class X, Vivek High School, Chandigarh

Sunflower!

Ah! sunflower, weary of time,

Who counts the steps of the sun,

Seeking after that sweet golden clime,

Where the traveller’s journey is done;

Where the youth pined away with desire,

And the pale virgin shrouded in snow,

Arise from their graves and aspire;

Where my sunflower wishes to go.

Simple Pandey, Class XII, KV No 2, Pathankot

Escape

You stood there laughing, and I couldn’t hide my pain away.

I sat there wondering if you ever think about me the same,

And you still sat there laughing;

who knows, maybe hiding your pain too.

In a sea of emotions, our hearts danced a complex sway

Unspoken words, silent tears, entwined in an intricate game.

Two souls, both longing for solace,

Yet in laughter they found their escape.

Simar Kaur Dhaliwal, Delhi Public School, Jalandhar, Class VII