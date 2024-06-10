Rhyme time: The last night

The happy and cute boy gasped for fresh air,

He loved to plant trees that made breathing easy.

Wherever he saw a tree being cut

He tried to persuade and plead

When people were casual about this,

He fought and fought hard.

He tried to express his desperation,

But no one stopped to pay heed.

It’s his fifteenth birthday

And he looks back with regret,

For he has lost a childhood too soon, which was the best.

He tried to be happy, he tried to play

But he was short of breath

What mpre can I do?He asked himself

He thought that all would love his approach,

But no one really did care

One night he silently gave up the fight,

And he rests in peace now needing no more air.

Alankriti Rai, Class VI, Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Sidhpur