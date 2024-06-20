Rhyme Time: When I die

I wonder what will happen

when I die?

Who will drown in sorrow

and who will cry?

Who will remember me forever?

Who will keep safe the memories

of when we were together?

Who will remember me

and smile?

Thinking back to the times

when I was alive.

Who will come and visit

my resting place every day?

Whose eyes will brim with tears

looking at where I now lay?

I wonder what will happen

when I die?

Who will miss me

and who will cry?

Anaya Kanwar, Class X, Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School Sidhpur