Rhyme Time: When I die

I wonder what will happen
when I die?
Who will drown in sorrow
and who will cry?
Who will remember me forever?
Who will keep safe the memories
of when we were together?
Who will remember me
and smile?
Thinking back to the times
when I was alive.
Who will come and visit
my resting place every day?
Whose eyes will brim with tears
looking at where I now lay?
I wonder what will happen
when I die?
Who will miss me
and who will cry?
Anaya Kanwar, Class X, Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School Sidhpur
