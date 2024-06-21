Rhyme Time: Whispers of the forgotten forest

In the heart of a forgotten forest,
Where moonlight whispers to ancient trees,
A brook of dreams meanders slowly,
Carving tales through roots and leaves.
Stars weave a tapestry of secrets,
Each twinkle a promise, a silent song,
Echoes of laughter from the shadows,
Where myth and memory belong.
Petals of time unfurl like phantoms,
Dancing on the edge of dawn,
Glimmers of hope in the morning dew,
Wishing for a world reborn.
Beneath the canopy of endless night,
A silent vow to realms unseen,
In every breeze, a story whispered,
In every breath, a dream serene.
Prisha Bhardwaj, Class IX, Sacred Heart Sr Sec School, Dharamsala
