Rhyme Time: Wings

I was a girl born with wings.
I was born to fly and soar
high in the sky.
But they clipped my wings
and put me in a cage.
All I could do was look
at other birds soaring
high in the sky.
Lived a life of despair
with dreams in my eyes.
But how can I dream so big
when they say I don’t have
the right to do so.
Took away my freedom to dream.
Took away my freedom to live.
They told me I could be only
one thing in life;
A burden.
I decided that I had enough.
Broke free from captivity
with all my might and strength.
I worked hard to earn a place
for myself in this world.
And when I did,
I soared higher than I ever
dreamt I would.
Because I was a girl born with wings.
Born to fly high.
Anaya Kanwar, Class X, Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Sidhpur
Nature
See, It’s our nature,
It is its duty,
To fulfil our requirements,
But ours is to preserve its beauty.
There are so many beautiful trees,
Plants, bushes and flowers.
The buzzing bees,
The natural showers.
It gives us so many things,
Fresh air,
Birds that sing,
And clothes that we wear.
But why are we destroying it?
Disrespecting it,
Burning it, cutting it
And making concrete jungles!
Yet, nature doesn’t say anything.
But I think it says
“If you burn,
Next is your turn!
Rishima, Class VII, Sacred Heart Sr Sec School, Sidhpur, Dharamsala
The humble Gaddi
He wanders day and night, high up in the Himalayas,
Trotting along with nothing to fear,
Over the mountains, over the streams,
He walks through valleys where his spirit runs free.
Night comes by, he finds some peace,
Drifting along to a nice, restful sleep.
The river gurgles, the sheep bleat,
In this tranquil night his dreams are deep.
The sun rises and so does he,
The weight of the world off his sleeve,
His eyes so tired yet heart so free,
In these mountains he finds eternal peace.
Shyla Sharma, Class X, Sacred Heart Sr Sec School, Sidhpur
Paramour
Obsessively, the lover looks at the moon
Weaving a reverie in his mind’s loom.
Fine threads of affection travel from his heart
Spin around the loom’s warp.
The eyes a bedazzling colour of blue
The dishevelled locks shining in a new hue.
The lips a colour that fails even blood
The skin soft and supple with beauty all over it like a flood,
But, behind those eyes was an eerie silence
Behind those locks is a fiery chaos
The lips gleamed red from the blood of the truth unspoken
And the flood of beauty is the menace of emotion.
The lover knew his beloved’s pain
Behind that smile was a never ending rain.
The voice mellifluous hid so much ache
Only the lover heard it break.
The lover’s tapestry to the world was art
But to the lover it was the condition of his beloved’s heart.
Nandika Bhardwaj, Class X, Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Sidhpur
