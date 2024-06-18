Rhyme Time: Wings

I was a girl born with wings.

I was born to fly and soar

high in the sky.

But they clipped my wings

and put me in a cage.

All I could do was look

at other birds soaring

high in the sky.

Lived a life of despair

with dreams in my eyes.

But how can I dream so big

when they say I don’t have

the right to do so.

Took away my freedom to dream.

Took away my freedom to live.

They told me I could be only

one thing in life;

A burden.

I decided that I had enough.

Broke free from captivity

with all my might and strength.

I worked hard to earn a place

for myself in this world.

And when I did,

I soared higher than I ever

dreamt I would.

Because I was a girl born with wings.

Born to fly high.

Anaya Kanwar, Class X, Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Sidhpur

Nature

See, It’s our nature,

It is its duty,

To fulfil our requirements,

But ours is to preserve its beauty.

There are so many beautiful trees,

Plants, bushes and flowers.

The buzzing bees,

The natural showers.

It gives us so many things,

Fresh air,

Birds that sing,

And clothes that we wear.

But why are we destroying it?

Disrespecting it,

Burning it, cutting it

And making concrete jungles!

Yet, nature doesn’t say anything.

But I think it says

“If you burn,

Next is your turn!

Rishima, Class VII, Sacred Heart Sr Sec School, Sidhpur, Dharamsala

The humble Gaddi

He wanders day and night, high up in the Himalayas,

Trotting along with nothing to fear,

Over the mountains, over the streams,

He walks through valleys where his spirit runs free.

Night comes by, he finds some peace,

Drifting along to a nice, restful sleep.

The river gurgles, the sheep bleat,

In this tranquil night his dreams are deep.

The sun rises and so does he,

The weight of the world off his sleeve,

His eyes so tired yet heart so free,

In these mountains he finds eternal peace.

Shyla Sharma, Class X, Sacred Heart Sr Sec School, Sidhpur

Paramour

Obsessively, the lover looks at the moon

Weaving a reverie in his mind’s loom.

Fine threads of affection travel from his heart

Spin around the loom’s warp.

The eyes a bedazzling colour of blue

The dishevelled locks shining in a new hue.

The lips a colour that fails even blood

The skin soft and supple with beauty all over it like a flood,

But, behind those eyes was an eerie silence

Behind those locks is a fiery chaos

The lips gleamed red from the blood of the truth unspoken

And the flood of beauty is the menace of emotion.

The lover knew his beloved’s pain

Behind that smile was a never ending rain.

The voice mellifluous hid so much ache

Only the lover heard it break.

The lover’s tapestry to the world was art

But to the lover it was the condition of his beloved’s heart.

Nandika Bhardwaj, Class X, Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Sidhpur