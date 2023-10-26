Rhymes 'n' Recitation Day at Brookfield Int'l School, Kurali

Rhymes ‘n’ Recitation Day was organised at the school. The themes chosen for awesome rendition were enchanting which gave the onlookers both food for thought and infotainment. From ‘We are the best’, ‘Music is life’, ‘Dream big’, ‘Say no to junk food’ to ‘Love God’s creation’ and many more thought provoking topics, the students regaled everyone by their melodious and cute recitation with well-co-ordinated actions. Director Manav Singla applauded the wonderful effort made by students and teachers for making the day a memorable one.