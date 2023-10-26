Rhymes 'n' Recitation Day at Brookfield Int'l School, Kurali

Rhymes ‘n’ Recitation Day was organised at the school. The themes chosen for awesome rendition were enchanting which gave the onlookers both food for thought and infotainment. From ‘We are the best’, ‘Music is life’, ‘Dream big’, ‘Say no to junk food’ to ‘Love God’s creation’ and many more thought provoking topics, the students regaled everyone by their melodious and cute recitation with well-co-ordinated actions. Director Manav Singla applauded the wonderful effort made by students and teachers for making the day a memorable one.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria
Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...
Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...
Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale
The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru
ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case
Conducts searches on 17 premises in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigar...
South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win
This is S Africa’s first WC win against Pakistan since the 1...