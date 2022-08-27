Rhythm Sharma’s app available on Play Store

Rhythm Sharma, a Class VIII student of AKSIPS 123 Smart School, Kharar, created an app, 'Coorato' under the parental company Future Generation. The app is now available on Play Store. Rhythm Sharma's interest in coding developed during the lockdown period when he started exploring and experimenting with codes. After many trials and errors, under the able guidance of his teachers, he got success in building his own app. His app 'Coorato' is a social platform that allows the user to share the feelings, thoughts and videos with others. Principal Anjali Singh congratulated him for his dedication and marvellous endeavour. She added that his exemplary work would be an inspiration for other students.