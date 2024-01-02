RIMT World School celebrates Christmas

Christmas was celebrated by students of Class IX. The Inter-Section Carol Singing Competition allowed students to put forth an enthralling performance. The competition engaged students in singing carols that set a festive mood and built anticipation among all present. Students of all sections sang carols, spreading the message of faith, happiness and peace.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
People throng petrol stations in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh amid truckers’ strike
There are rumours that petrol stations may run dry following...
Following truckers' stir, Maharashtra govt asks police to intervene for smooth fuel movement
Truckers protest against a provision in the new penal law re...
Sanjay Kundu removed as Himachal Pradesh DGP: Supreme Court to hear his plea against removal on Wednesday
Kundu on Monday had moved the Supreme Court against the stat...
Canadian politics has given space to Khalistani forces, says S Jaishankar
He expresses concern that these actions are not in the inter...
4 police commandos, 3 soldiers injured in attack by militants in Manipur
Fresh violence had rocked Manipur on the first day of the Ne...