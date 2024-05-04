RIMT World School, Mani Majra

On the Labour Day, the school community came together to celebrate the spirit of hard work, unity, and the invaluable contributions of workers worldwide. The students extended their heartfelt thanks not only to the teachers and staff but also to the nannies, drivers, and conductors who play vital roles in their daily lives. Even the young ones from classes I and II showcased their creativity by making thoughtful cards to express gratitude to the dedicated helpers.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.