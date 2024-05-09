RIMT World School, Mani Majra, screens ‘Rabb Di Awaaz’ movie

The school screened movie ‘Rabb Di Awaaz’ in its auditorium, captivating students of Class VII onwards. Principal Anjali Sharma shared a few inspiring words, setting the tone for the day. Her presence added a touch of authority and warmth to the gathering, emphasising the significance of the occasion. The movie not only entertained the students but also delivered a powerful message of hope and determination. Adding to the excitement, RIMT was privileged to welcome the star-studded cast of the movie, including director Ojaswwee Sharma, actors Abhinav Sharma and Mohit Verma. Their presence elevated the screening to a grand affair, enriching the experience for everyone present.
