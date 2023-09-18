RIMT World School, Manimajra, holds roleplay activity

A roleplay activity was organised for students of Pre-Nursery to KG on the theme, ‘Healthy food’. Tiny tots enacted like their favourite vegetable and fruit. The purpose of conducting the competition was not only to blend learning with fun but also to develop confidence in students by giving them an opportunity to perform in front of an audience. The students enacted very creatively by applying appropriate backgrounds and using various props. They enlightened the audience about the significance of healthy food.