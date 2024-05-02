RK International School, Nabahi

The investiture ceremony at the school was marked with pomp and fervour as the school welcomed its new student leadership team for the current academic year. Shruti Palsra was appointed as the head girl, while Piyush Sharma took up the mantle of head boy. Rashi Thakur was announced as the cultural secretary, promising a vibrant cultural calendar ahead.
