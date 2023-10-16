RK International School, Nabahi, celebrates annual sports day

The school celebrated annual sports day of the pre-primary section. Students participated in various games and races. The event was conducted on the playground of the school. The event began with a dance by students of KG. It was followed by various games and races. Teachers were equally involved with their students in the races. Principal SK Sharma addressed the audience and encouraged everyone to make sports a crucial part of their routine. He praised teachers for providing excellent guidance to the students.
