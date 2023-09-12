RK Int’l School, Nabahi

A special programme was organised at the school to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishanan and to express their gratitude to the teachers on the occasion of Teachers’ Day. The students put up a scintillating show along with thanks-giving poems, songs and dances. The students saluted the teachers for being great heroes, who adapted to new teaching methods that are effective and inclusive. All the teaching and non-teaching staff of the school were honoured by Principal SK Sharma for their service.