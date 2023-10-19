RK Int'l School, Nabahi

The school hosted a poetry competition. The competition was for students of Class I to V on the theme of “Beauty.” To complement their poems, the participants adorned themselves with beautiful props, adding a visual dimension to their performances. The event showcased the remarkable poetic talent of these budding speakers, with their words and props painting a vivid picture of what beauty means to them. The competition upheld the school’s commitment to nurturing creativity and expression among its students.
