RK Int'l School, Sarkaghat

The academic session of the Kindergarten Wing was initiated with an auspicious ceremony of Akshar Aarambh Yagya at the school. The children of Nursery and LKG participated in it guided by their teachers paving the way to mark the first-time experience of handling pencils on coloured rice granules amid vedic chants. The event was attended by parents, grandparents and the Principal. Chairman Ramesh Kumar Sharma blessed the children and wished them very best of luck for their future endeavours. Principal SK Sharma addressed the parents and showered their blessings on the children for a bright and successful future.
