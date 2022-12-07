RK kids secure positions in science congress

RK International School, Sarkaghat, Himachal Pradesh, secured positions in the district-level 30th HP Children Science Congress (CSC)-2022 held at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Chauntra, Joginder Nagar, Mandi, HP. In the Science Quiz for junior category, Suryansh and Swastika of Class VIII got the first position and got selected for state-level contest. In the Science Activity Corner for senior category, Pallavi (Class X) got selected for the state-level contest. In the Science Activity Corner for the senior secondary category, Rohit Sharma (Class XII) selected for the state-level contest. Principal SK Sharma congratulated the students along with the teachers who had put in their efforts to grab the positions.
