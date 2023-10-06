RKP Sen Sec School, Madina

A cleanliness drive was conducted under the banner of 1st Haryana Battalion NCC and under the guidance of Commanding Officer Colonel SK Bjarnia, in which 25 cadets of the school cleaned the area around the school. The cadets used two separate dustbins — blue and green. The former was used for dry waste, whereas the latter was used for wet waste. Cadets made people aware about keeping the school premises litter-free and took oath to put in consistent efforts in this regard.