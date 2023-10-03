Road safety programme at Arihant Int'l School, Nahan

To educate and sensitise the younger generation to road safety, Nahan’s Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) paid a special visit to the school. DSP Ramakant Thakur took the initiative to personally engage with the students of the school in a comprehensive awareness programme. The primary focus of the programme was to instil a strong sense of responsibility and caution among the young minds, encouraging them to become responsible road users in future. Director-Principal Davinder K Sahni expressed gratitude to DSP Thakur’s invaluable efforts, saying, “The presence of a young officer in the school itself was a source of inspiration for the youngsters who badly need the directions.”

#Nahan