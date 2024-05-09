Rock & Roll training at Shemrock School, Sector 69, Mohali

The first Indian official Rock & Roll training was conducted at the school by The Rock N Roll Federation of India in affiliation with the World Federation of Acrobatic and Swing Dances. The training was conducted by renowned master trainers from Russia, Olga and Ivan Yudin, distinguished world champions in rock and roll acrobatics. As many as 180 school students, 55 competitive gymnasts and 31 coaches from Karnataka, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Jammu, Delhi and Maharashtra are undergoing training. The trainers and participants at Rock n Roll Trainings showcased an outstanding performance, blending passion, energy, and skill in every step and also embracing a lifestyle of fitness and sportsmanship. Karan Bajwa, MD of the school, said at the moment that rock and roll acrobatics have a rich history, blending elements of gymnastics, aerobics, and dance into a captivating spectacle.

