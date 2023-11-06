Role-play activity at Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

To educate the little ones about the traffic rules and regulations, a roleplay activity was organised for the students of Prep l of the school. The children were made aware of the mandatory and cautionary safety rules to be followed on the road through videos and a roleplay. They were given different situations and were encouraged to enact accordingly. The students participated enthusiastically in the activity. By the end, they were able to identify the road safety signs.
