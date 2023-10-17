Roleplay teaching for understanding concepts in languages, social science

What are the key achievements of your school?

The achievement attained by school students has not only glorified the school but inspired all of us to work with greater dedication to explore and excel. Our students of Class X and XII in all the three streams have brought laurels to the school by showing 100 per cent result in the CBSE board examination. Children are taught with ‘Hybrid Learning’ manifest. We present our students with enormous skill based co-scholastic activities. Our school pedagogy emphasises skill development, which prepares our students for self-awareness activities in the form of inter-house and inter-school competitions, viz debate, declamations, poetry recitation, extempore, etc. The school has brought laurels by winning gold and silver medals at the state-level skating tournament. The school celebrates India’s G-20 presidency along with 75th Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav by exhibiting India’s culture and heritage through a social science exhibition and science exhibition on various working models. The crowning accomplishment is that the school got an opportunity to conduct the capacity building programme to train teachers on NEP 2020 from the CBSE.

How have you bridged the post Covid-19 learning gap?

To bridge the post Covid-19 learning gap over the past two years was a herculean task for teachers as well as students. The schoolteachers tried to guide every child on online mode with the best of their potential. Teachers were benevolent figure towards their students and guided them patiently. When the situation was becoming better, teachers motivated and counselled the students to transform learning strategy from online to offline. The school started giving weekly assignments in the class to improvise the understanding of important concepts. The learning loss is still being faced as the students are not showing interest in writing and completion of the work timely. To overcome this, students are given extra time for completion and revising the concepts.

Share some NEP practical applications that the school adopted?

The school follows the guidelines given according to the NEP. Skill-based education is imparted to the students, which involve child-centred learning. Children are taught with roleplay method for understanding the concepts in languages and social science. Well-equipped laboratories help students to understand the concept by performing experiments. Students shows keen interest in participating in various seminars and quizzes. The school believes in ‘Teach me and I forget, Guide me and I may remember, Involve me and I learn’. We prefer to take a child at pre-school and start nurturing them in building their confidence with play-way methods. Various activities are blended with academics for better understanding of concepts. Over all students are taught to prepare models, projects related to subjects for developing a holistic learning experience.

Are there any vocational skills being imparted to students?

The school has special clubs like literary, dance and dramatics, sports, art and pottery to take out the hidden talents which help in shaping the personality of a child. IT subject is been introduced from Class IX onwards as a skill subject and is benefitting the students.

What are the key assessment parameters used to grade students performance?

The key assessment parameters are used to grade students’ performance and varies in different subjects. It is holistic and continuous designed in a specific manner for every parameter. Students are assessed on reading, recitation, spellings, conversation, reasoning, projects, PowerPoint presentation, etc. Students are also evaluated in subjects like art and craft, music, dance, sports for cognitive development. For Class V to VIII, students are assessed on problem-based activities, art integrated and experiential learning. We follow CBSE guidelines for Class IX-XII, where pen and paper test along with competency-based assessment are taken into consideration.

Are there any faculty training programme?

The school takes initiative to upgrade the skills of teachers after every term to complete the training hours required in a year guided by the CBSE. The teachers are provided with well-designed enrichment programme in the school as well as motivated to attend seminars related to the NEP-2020. The school has hosted a capacity building programme to train the learners according to the NEP-2020.

Sports infrastructure and facilities

The school is well equipped with sports facilities for cricket, volleyball, badminton, football and skating rink. The students are availing themselves of the sports facilities in routine and special morning session for their physics fitness according to students’ areas of interest. The school also hosts the zonal-level tournament in taekwondo and skating from time to time.

Message for students

“Children are the world’s most valuable resource and best for the future”. My dear students, as you all are living in the world of technology. Technology has become an indispensable tool in the modern classroom and has opened up new possibilities for the learners. Make your learning more engaging, interactive and personalised. As the power of technology grows, we want our students to become socially conscious, virtuous, emotionally balanced, problem solvers, job givers, but not job seekers. Do smart work with careful planning, proper time management and make best use of resources available. Learn to follow the key factors of success ie Determination, Dedication and Discipline.