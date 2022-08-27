Rose Public School, Suliali

Little students of the school celebrated Janmashtami on the school campus. They were dressed up as Radha, Krishna and Sudama. Students of the senior wing of the school gave a beautiful dance performance in the presence of Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Brijraj Swami Temple on the premises of Nurpur fort in Kangra district. Principal Sanjay Kumar Sharma and the Governor applauded the efforts of students and teachers for making the event graceful and memorable.