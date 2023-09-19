Rosemary Public School, Haripur

On Janmashtami, the school witnessed a magnificent celebration as students from Nursery to Class XII came together to portray the life of Lord Krishna through a series of enchanting performances and activities. The entire school campus was adorned with vibrant decorations and a replica of Mathura, the birthplace of Lord Krishna, setting the stage for an unforgettable celebration. The event commenced with the youngest students from Nursery and Kindergarten, who dressed up as little Krishnas and Radhas, spreading joy and cheer with their adorable performances. As the program progressed, each grade presented a unique aspect of Lord Krishna’s life. In addition to the theatrical performances, students also participated in art and craft activities, such as creating clay idols of Lord Krishna and decorating them with intricate designs. The school’s choir group mesmerised the audience with melodious bhajans and devotional songs.
