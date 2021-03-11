Runners-up spot for Akshat

Stepping Stones student Akshat of Class X bagged the runner-up position in the Asian Tennis Tournament held in New Delhi between May 16 and May 20. Akshat has been winning medals in tennis for the past many years. Congratulating him on the occasion, Principal Mrs. Anu Kumar stated that Stepping Stones has always endeavoured to promote sports as part of holistic education and the result of the hard work of students, teachers and parents is there for all to see.