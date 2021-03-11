Runners-up spot for Akshat

Stepping Stones student Akshat of Class X bagged the runner-up position in the Asian Tennis Tournament held in New Delhi between May 16 and May 20. Akshat has been winning medals in tennis for the past many years. Congratulating him on the occasion, Principal Mrs. Anu Kumar stated that Stepping Stones has always endeavoured to promote sports as part of holistic education and the result of the hard work of students, teachers and parents is there for all to see.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
ED raids multiple locations in money-laundering probe linked to Maharashtra minister Anil Parab, others
Locations in Dapoli, Mumbai and Pune are being searched afte...
Ousted Punjab minister Dr Vijay Singla acted via his 'group of 4'
Singla’s house searched, bank details procured
ASI's stand on Qutub Minar comes as a pleasant surprise to many
Qutub Minar was not a place of worship, nor could it be revi...
To save Aravalli hills, safari on the cards in Gurugram and Nuh
Will spread over 10,000 acres