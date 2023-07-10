Ryan Group of Schools

The group has been recognised as the ‘Best Education Brand in 2023’. It has been possible due to the leadership of Chairman Dr AF Pinto and Managing Director Dr Grace Pinto, and hard work and dedication of all the teachers and staff of the schools of the group. Ryan Pinto, CEO, Ryan Group, received the honour from Temjen Imna Along, Education and Tourism Minister, Nagaland, at a ceremony held in New Delhi.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rain news LIVE updates: Himachal Pradesh worst-hit, Punjab braces for more, Delhi breaks 40-year record
9 people have lost their lives across Himachal in rain-relat...
Video: Scary visuals of flash flood from Mandi’s Thunag in Himachal Pradesh, cloudburst triggers major landslide in Solan’s Chewa village
NDRF rescues 6 people stranded in Beas river near Nagwain vi...
After SYL breach, situation in Patiala grave, govt asks for more Army columns
Punjab Home Secretary has requested for ‘urgent’ deployment ...
Water level in Ghaggar, Satluj begins to recede
The early morning reading of water level in the Ghaggar at B...
In view of incessant rain, avoid these roads in Chandigarh
The general public is advised not to venture into water bodi...