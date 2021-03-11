Dr Grace Pinto, Managing Director, Ryan International Group of Institutions was conferred ‘Her Power Award’ at the Indian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2022 organised by The Brand Story. The award was given by renowned actor and author Kabir Bedi and Vinit Goenka, Author and Spokesperson BJP. While speaking about this award, Grace Pinto said, “We are grateful to TBS for recognising our efforts in the segment of education and social sphere. As a group, we continue to nurture global leaders and work for the betterment of our society through quality education and social endeavours”. ‘Her Power’ award is given to women of substance and impact, thus celebrating their contribution to the business, arts, social causes, and empowering the underprivileged.
