 Ryan International School, Dugri : The Tribune India

Ryan International School, Dugri

Ryan International School, Dugri


In the spirit of cultural celebration, the school celebrated Punjab Day. The school wore a festive look as it provided an opportunity to the students to celebrate the culture and traditions of their region. An array of activities were organised for the students Students of Mont - Class II came dressed in traditional Punjabi attire and also presented Punjabi Boliyan. This beautiful presentation was followed by a Punjabi Thali Competition put together for students of Classes III and V where they brought different varieties of home-made Punjabi cuisine. For the seniors, a special model making competition was organised and the theme was "Punjabi Culture". The day concluded on a productive note with an enlightened sense of cultural awareness.

Chandigarh: 64-km Metro link proposed for tricity to decongest traffic

Viral pictures shows Twitter employee sleeping on office floor after Musk's takeover

Video: 2.5-ft-tall Azeem Mansuri from UP finally meets his match; wanted Modi, Yogi to attend his wedding

Canada announces new immigration plan, to admit 14.5L in next three years

Sunny Deol not interested in ticket from Gurdaspur, BJP looks for his replacement

'Theek theek laga lo Elon bhai, Sarojini mei $2 mein mil jata hai': Musk's 'Blue tick' bargain for $8 triggers meme-fest on Twitter

This was Neeraj Chopra's epic reply to Europeans when asked if Indians have to return money parents spend on raising them

Priceless reaction from hearing-impaired Kenyan girl who hears for the first time; watch viral video

There should be no blame-game over stubble-burning in Punjab, will address issue by next year, say Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann

Supreme Court to take up stubble-burning issue on November 10

Stubble-burning in Punjab is affecting Delhi, says child rights panel chairman

Supreme Court upholds amended employees’ pension scheme with modifications; extends deadline to join it

Amritsar: Nagoke village resident dies of drug overdose

Chandigarh: 64-km Metro link proposed for tricity to decongest traffic

There should be no blame-game over stubble-burning in Punjab, will address issue by next year, say Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann

Dengue cases in dist rise to 219

