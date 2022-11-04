Ryan International School, Dugri

In the spirit of cultural celebration, the school celebrated Punjab Day. The school wore a festive look as it provided an opportunity to the students to celebrate the culture and traditions of their region. An array of activities were organised for the students Students of Mont - Class II came dressed in traditional Punjabi attire and also presented Punjabi Boliyan. This beautiful presentation was followed by a Punjabi Thali Competition put together for students of Classes III and V where they brought different varieties of home-made Punjabi cuisine. For the seniors, a special model making competition was organised and the theme was "Punjabi Culture". The day concluded on a productive note with an enlightened sense of cultural awareness.