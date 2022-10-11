Ryan International School, Jamalpur, Ludhiana

A conducted a plethora of activities were conducted in Bachitar Enclave, Bahamian. Students presented a 'Nukkad Natak' in which they showcased the problems related to the life of youngsters and elders in a hilarious manner. The range of items varied from a musical performance by students to flame-less cooking. Budding musicians of the school played on keyboard, too. Tiny tots mesmerised the audience with their energetic performances.
