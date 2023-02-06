Ryan International School , Ludhiana

For generation X career is like a garden that can hold an assortment of life's energy to build a bounty for them. Many youngsters are often confused about choosing career options. Keeping this in mind, the school organised and hosted a Career Fair on February 3, 2023. More than 20 renowned universities and colleges registered their presence in this career fair. These included Thapar University, Amity University,Ashoka University, Jagran Lake City, Whistling Woods, IISM, Atria University, IDP, ICFAI, BML Munjal University, Pearl Academy, UPES, Chitkara University, Rishihood university, Odd Box, UID etc. As many as 800 students from Ryan Jamalpur, Dugri and other schools of Ludhiana visited this Fair. Students availed one-on-one counselling and shared doubts and queries. They got to know various courses offered by the universities in all streams. Principal Manasi Thapar thanked the mentors for guiding students in the right direction.